Left Menu

Five killed; six injured in rain related incidents in Pak: Officials

The authorities are on the area to restore the traffic on the road leading to upper Chitral, the statement said.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:39 IST
Five killed; six injured in rain related incidents in Pak: Officials
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least five people were killed and six others injured in rain related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) said that rain along with heavy storm hit many parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killing five people and injuring six others besides inflicting damages to eight houses.

“As of now five people have been killed in rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Six more have got injured,” the PDMA said in a statement. The PDMA also issued travel advisory restraining the people from visiting the hilly areas during the current rainy spell.

“The rains hit Hazara and Malakand divisions of the province. Upper Chitral disconnected from rest of the country as the Reshun road was washed in the flooded water. The authorities are on the area to restore the traffic on the road leading to upper Chitral,” the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021