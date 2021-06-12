Left Menu

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature falls to 31.2 deg C

Light rains occurred in parts of the national capital on Saturday night, bringing the mercury down to 31.2 degrees Celsius.By late evening, the maximum temperature had settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius with a moderate humidity level, making the weather a bit pleasant.The relative humidity then was recorded at 50 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.After some time, gusty winds were reported in many parts of the city and even dust storms in some areas like Burari.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:47 IST
Rainfall in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature falls to 31.2 deg C
  • Country:
  • India

Light rains occurred in parts of the national capital on Saturday night, bringing the mercury down to 31.2 degrees Celsius.

By late evening, the maximum temperature had settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius with a moderate humidity level, making the weather a bit pleasant.

The relative humidity then was recorded at 50 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

After some time, gusty winds were reported in many parts of the city and even dust storms in some areas like Burari. Then light showers followed, making the weather cool and pleasant. However, the relative humidity rose to 59 per cent.

The mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 32 degrees Celsius, a day after the city registered a record low for June in 13 years.

On Friday, the minimum temperature had stood at 20.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature had settled at 39 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

According to the IMD website, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius late evening.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 20.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, with a relative humidity of 67 per cent.

The weatherman had forecast easterly winds on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021