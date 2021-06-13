Left Menu

Heavy rain, thunderstorm lash Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:02 IST
A large part of Odisha including the state capital Bhubaneswar was on Saturday experienced heavy rain due to a low pressure and advancement of the south-west monsoon in the state, official sources said.

Bhubaneswar and the neighbouring Cuttack witnessed thunderstorm along with a downpour in the evening.

While the capital city received 17 mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 7.30 pm on Saturday, the amount of rainfall in Cuttack during the same period was 34.5 mm.

Keonjhargarh, on the other hand, received 81 mm of rainfall.

However, no report of damage was reported, sources in the Special Relief Commissioner's office said.

The Met department on Saturday forecast heavy to very rainfall in several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours as southwest monsoon advanced over the state.

The monsoon, which entered the state on Thursday, covered Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and parts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts on Saturday, the Met office said.

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into remaining parts of the state during the next 24 hours, it said.

A low pressure area that lies over northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to become more marked and move west- northwestwards across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during the next two-three days, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha on Sunday.

There is a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in many districts, including Cuttack, Sambalpur, Balasore, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts.

Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for the IMDs forecast of extremely heavy rain in certain areas and possible flash flood and inundation of low-lying areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

