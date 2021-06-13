Left Menu

Rain brings respite to people from heat in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 11:34 IST
Rain brings respite to people from heat in Jammu
Image Credit: Pixabay
A spell of early morning rain on Sunday provided relief to the people from scorching heat in Jammu, where the minimum temperature plummeted five notches below the season's average to settle at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Jammu city recorded the season's highest night temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, while the hottest day of the season was recorded a day earlier at 42.7 degrees Celsius.

The rains started in the city around 1.50 am and continued for six hours, bringing much-needed change in the weather conditions.

Jammu recorded 37.6 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830 am (Sunday), Meteorological (MeT) department officials said. They predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rain or thundershowers till Tuesday.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, received a maximum rainfall of 46 mm and recorded a minimum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said 32.8 mm rainfall was witnessed in Banihal town along Jammu-Srinagar national highway from 6 am to 7 am. The night temperature in the town dropped to 14.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

