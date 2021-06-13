Left Menu

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese city, CCTV reports

The explosion caused a food market building to collapse at 6:30 a.m., local media reported. Hospitals in Shiyan are asking residents to donate blood, as the injured are still under emergency treatment, CCTV said.

A gas pipe explosion in a residential community in a central Chinese city killed 11 people and critically injured 37, state media CCTV reported Sunday.

A total of 144 people had been evacuated following the deadly accident in the city of Shiyan in Hubei province by 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) it said. The explosion caused a food market building to collapse at 6:30 a.m., local media reported.

Hospitals in Shiyan are asking residents to donate blood, as the injured are still under emergency treatment, CCTV said.

