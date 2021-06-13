Left Menu

Environmentalist Attenborough tells G7: We need the will to tackle climate change

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 16:47 IST
British environmentalist David Attenborough told Group of Seven leaders on Sunday that tackling climate change was now as much a political challenge as it was a scientific one.

"We know in detail what is happening to our planet, and we know many of the things we need to do during this decade," he said in a recorded video address.

"Tackling climate change is now as much a political and communications challenge as it is a scientific or technological one. We have the skills to address it in time, all we need is the global will to do so."

