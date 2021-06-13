Rain brings down mercury in parts of Rajasthan

Several parts of Rajasthan received rain, leading to a drop in maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

Rain is likely for the next three to four days in districts under Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Kota divisions, the official said.

There is a strong possibility of heavy rain with dust storm on June 15-16 in districts under Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions.

According to the Meteorological Department, Dholpur in east Rajasthan recorded 3 cm rainfall in 24 hours.

Three cm rainfall was recorded in Rupbas of Bharatpur and 2 cm each in Basedi and Sepau in Dholpur, Gangapur in Sawai Madhopur, Bhuhana in Jhunjhunu, Behror and Kotkasim in Alwar, Rajkheda in Dholpur. Rawatsar, Bhadra and Tibi in Hanumangarh district recorded one cm of rainfall each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)