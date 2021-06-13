Left Menu

G7 agrees to scale up technologies to speed transition from unabated coal

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:58 IST
The Group of Seven agreed to rapidly scale up technologies and policies that accelerate the transition away from unabated coal capacity, the nations said on Sunday in a communique which confirmed its pledges to increase climate finance contributions.

"Recognising that coal power generation is the single biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions, and consistent with this overall approach and our strengthened NDCs (nationally determined contributions), domestically we have committed to rapidly scale-up technologies and policies that further accelerate the transition away from unabated coal capacity, consistent with our 2030 NDCs and net zero commitments," the communique said.

