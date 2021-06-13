Left Menu

Florida zoo announces birth of southern white rhino

A Florida zoo announced the birth of a southern white rhino, the eighth to be born in Tampa as part of a plan to help species.Officials at ZooTampa at Lowry Park said the baby was born to a 20-year-old rhino named Alake last week.

PTI | Tampa | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:19 IST
Florida zoo announces birth of southern white rhino
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A Florida zoo announced the birth of a southern white rhino, the eighth to be born in Tampa as part of a plan to help species.

Officials at ZooTampa at Lowry Park said the baby was born to a 20-year-old rhino named Alake last week. The female calf has not been named yet, but both baby and mother are healthy and doing well.

"The baby rhino appears to be strong and is nursing alongside her mother," the zoo said in a statement posted on its Facebook page Saturday.

Alake was paired with the only adult male in the Tampa zoo, Ongava. Their calf will join the crash, or group of rhinos, in the coming weeks, zoo officials said. Visitors will be able to see the baby rhino in the new Expedition Wild Africa attraction, set to open soon.

The zoo says the white rhino population had dropped in the early 20th century to between 50 and 200, but conservation efforts made the population increase to 20,400 in Africa. White rhinos are still classified as near-threatened because of habitat loss and poaching for their horns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021