Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh: Met office

The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, the meteorological department said.

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places over the state on Sunday, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kandaghat in Solan district received 51.6 mm rain, followed by Shahpur (Kangra) 36.5 mm and Dalhousie (Chamba) 28 mm, he added.

Last year, the monsoon arrived in the state on June 24, whereas the normal date of monsoon arrival in HP is June 26, he added.

The earliest onset of summer monsoon in HP before the normal forecast date was back in 2000 on June 9.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places on Monday with isolated heavy rainfall over the lower and middle hills of the state, Singh added.

