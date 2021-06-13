Elephant carcass found in periphery of Odisha s Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary

The putrefied carcass of a full grown female elephant was found in the periphery of Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Odishas Kalahandi district, taking the jumbo death toll in this particular area to nine, officials said.

The carcass was sighted in a revenue forest near Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary by forest workers on Saturday.

Advertisement

The stunted tusks of the elephant were found to have been removed.

With this, nine elephant deaths have been reported during the last four and half months in and around the wildlife sanctuary, they said.

The carcass of the female elephant, aged between 30 and 35 years, was recovered from Ranibahal revenue forest within the Silet Gram Panchayat in Thuamul Rampur block under DFO South division, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kalahandi South Division, T Ashok Kumar, said.

Though the area is outside the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary area, it is located in its periphery.

During the investigation, it was found that one Dana Majhi of Surumundi village was reportedly the main culprit behind the removal of the tusks.

Kumar said the tusks were recovered by forest personnel from the house of Dana Majhi at Surumundi village.

Though Majhi has escaped to the Muuchkund area of the Rayagada district, the forest department with the help of Rayagada forest staff is looking for him, Kumar said.

The remaining elephants of the herd are being monitored by a joint team of Kalahandi South Division and Rayagada Division, he said.

A post-mortem examination of the carcass was conducted by veterinary staff and samples of the internal organs were sent to the Centre for Wildlife Health in Cuttack and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar, for laboratory testing.

Veterinary department sources said the death of the elephant is estimated to have taken place at least 20 days ago.

In February, carcasses of five female elephants and two calves were found inside the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary, which was attributed to Haemorrhage Septicemia.

In the first week of June, the carcass of one baby elephant was found from the sanctuary but the cause of its death is not yet known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)