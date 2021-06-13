Odisha dispels flood threat despite heavy rain forecast

Despite the southwest monsoon covering entire Odisha and the IMD forecasting heavy downpour in the state in the next 2-3 days due to a low- pressure area, the state government on Sunday asserted that there is no flood threat as of now.

Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief Jyotirmaya Rath said that the advancement of monsoon and the low-pressure area is triggering moderate rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Mahanadi.

Advertisement

''There has been only 14 mm rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Mahanadi in the last 24 hours. This apart, going by the IMD forecast, there will be around three inches of rainfall in the next three days. We have kept our men ready to deal with the situation,'' Rath said.

While ruling out the possibility of flood in the lower catchment areas, Rath said the water level of Hirakud Dam has remained at 600.79 feet as against the optimum level of 630 feet.

''While the inflow of the dam water is 2,300 cusecs per second, 13,000 cusecs per second is released through the power channel,'' Rath said, adding that all major rivers are flowing much below the danger mark. Besides, the water level of all reservoirs is being monitored constantly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh in the next 2-3 days.

Under the influence of the low pressure, the districts of north Odisha and many places in south Odisha have experienced light to moderate rain or thundershower.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in one or two places over Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Khurda districts on Monday.

The IMD forecast indicated that there will be heavy rainfall both in the upper catchment and delta areas of river Mahanadi as the low-pressure area moves.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), P K Jena, in a letter, asked district authorities to remain prepared for waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)