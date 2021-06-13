Left Menu

Ram temple construction panel chief Nripendra Mishra takes stock of ongoing work

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 14-06-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Sunday said a total of Rs 3,200 crore was collected through people's donation for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya till March 31 this year.

He said this sum was collected after a campaign for collection with 11 crore families at five crore eleven lakh places across the country.

Rai made the revelations while talking to reporters here after a meeting of the Trust's office bearers under the chairpersonship of Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

Mishra reached Ayodhya on Sunday to review the ongoing construction of the Ram temple.

After a meeting of the trust's office bearers and the representatives of various construction companies and building and architectural experts, Mishra also visited the construction site and took stock of the work. In the meeting, he also discussed the material used in laying the foundation of the temple.

Rai said the engineering experts who attended the meeting belonged to IIT-Delhi, IIT-Guwahati, IITR-Chennai and NIT-Surat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

