Heavy rains, windstorm leave 9 people dead, 17 injured in Pakistan
- Country:
- Pakistan
Heavy rains and windstorm have claimed at least 9 lives and injured 17 people in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Monday.
It said the incessant rainfall - that mostly hit the hilly and mountainous districts including Chitral, Dir, Mansehra and Swat - left four more people dead and injured 12 others in the last 24 hours.
The death toll from the rainfall has gone up to 9, while 17 people have been injured, the PDMA said, adding that three more houses were partially damaged due to torrential rains.
The disaster management authority directed the respective district administrations to step up relief activities in the rain affected areas.
