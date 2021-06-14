Left Menu

Black fungus: 1,06,300 vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to states, UTs

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said that 1,06,300 vials of black fungus drugs Amphotericin B have been allocated to states, union territories and to the Central Institutions.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said that 1,06,300 vials of black fungus drugs Amphotericin B have been allocated to states, union territories and to the Central Institutions. "Ensuring significant availability of Liposomal #Amphotericin B, additional 106300 vials of the drug have been allocated across all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet.

The Minister said that a total of 53,000 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the states, UTs and Central Institutions today. "A total of 53,000 vials of Conventional #Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all the States/UTs & Central Institutions today. The allocation of #ConventionalAmphotericin B is being made to ensure its smooth supply and timely treatment of patients," he said in another tweet.

He further said that additional 9,400 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B and 4,680 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have been allocated to Karnataka today. "Additional 9,400 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B have been allocated to Karnataka today. So far, total 49,870 vials of the drug have been made to the state. Besides this, 4,680 vials of Conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated to Karnataka today," he added.

On May 27, the Central government gave a licence to five companies to ramp up the production of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections, which is used to treat black fungus or mucormycosis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

