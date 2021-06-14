Ashiana Housing signs development agreement to build senior living housing project in Pune

Realty firm Ashiana Housing on Monday said it will develop a 12-acre housing project for senior citizens in Pune. In a regulatory filing, Ashiana Housing informed that the company has ''entered into development agreement for developing a residential project in Pune on revenue sharing basis''. The company, however, did not name the company or land owner with whom it has signed development agreement. Elaborating more details, Ashiana Housing said the total size of the land size is 11.93 acres, located in Mouje Varale, Taluka Mawal, District Pune (Maharashtra). The total saleable area in the project is about 8,95,000 sq ft. Ashiana Housing is one of the leading players in the development of senior citizen project. The Delhi-based Ashiana Housing has a presence in Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Jodhpur, Jamshedpur, Neemrana, Sohna, Lavasa, Pune, Halol, Chennai and Kolkata. Last week, US-based realty firm Hines announced tied up with Goel Ganga Corporation to develop a premium office complex in Pune at an estimated construction cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)