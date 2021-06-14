UP Cabinet approves proposal for world-class bus station in Ayodhya

Left Menu

The bus station, which will be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore, will have all essential facilities for the devotees, he said.Buses will be run between Ayodhya and all major cities of the state from this station.Singh said the Cabinet also approved a proposal to build a four-lane flyover on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur road.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal for the construction of a bus station on par with international standards in Ayodhya at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for the construction of a four-lane flyover on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur road.

The decisions were taken at an in-person cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, Cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, ''A grand temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya and hence devotees from far-off places will come to visit. Keeping this in mind, a proposal to build a bus station of international standards has been approved.'' ''For the construction of the bus station, nine acres of land of the culture department will be given to the transport department. The bus station, which will be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore, will have all essential facilities for the devotees,'' he said.

Buses will be run between Ayodhya and all major cities of the state from this station.

Singh said the Cabinet also approved a proposal to build a four-lane flyover on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur road. The 1.5-km-long flyover will be built at a cost of over Rs 20 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of a bus station at Anoopshahr in Bulandshahr and a four-lane flyover at GT Road in Allahabad.

The ministers who are in-charge of different districts of the state will be undertaking 'pravaas' (stay) at the block level in June and July. During their stays, the ministers will inspect community health centres and primary health centres. They will also seek feedback from the people on the various developmental schemes, Singh said.

The ministers will take part in Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in their areas, he said.

