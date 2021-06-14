Left Menu

NATO to tackle climate change for first time, summit communique to say

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:43 IST
NATO to tackle climate change for first time, summit communique to say
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO has agreed on a climate action plan to help mitigate climate change, seen as a threat multiplier that impacts the alliance's security, NATO leaders will say in their communique to be published after their summit on Monday.

The alliance is aiming to increase its awareness, adaptation, mitigation, and outreach efforts regarding climate change, NATO will say according to a copy of its final summit statement seen by Reuters.

To adapt to climate change, NATO will also incorporate climate change considerations into its full spectrum of work, ranging from defence planning and capability development to civil preparedness and exercises, according to the communique.

Also Read: Senators criticize U.S. airlines for not eliminating voucher expiration dates

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NATO

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021