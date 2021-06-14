Left Menu

Thunderstorm with rain likely in city on Tuesday

The national capital on Monday recorded the maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius as the pre-monsoon rains eluded the city throughout the day, the Indian Meteorological Department said.As a precursor to the southwest monsoon, moderate intensity rain was expected on Monday. The city recorded reduced humidity at 39 per cent at 5.30 pm compared to 70 per cent at 8.30 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:51 IST
Thunderstorm with rain likely in city on Tuesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital on Monday recorded the maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius as the pre-monsoon rains eluded the city throughout the day, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

As a precursor to the southwest monsoon, moderate intensity rain was expected on Monday. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain in the city on Tuesday.

''Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during the next 48 hours,'' the IMD said. The city recorded reduced humidity at 39 per cent at 5.30 pm compared to 70 per cent at 8.30 am. The minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the usual for the season.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021