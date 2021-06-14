Three lions recovering slowly, efforts on to help them recuperate from COVID:Zoo official

The three infected lions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo here, are responding ''very slowly'' to treatment and all efforts are being taken to help them recuperate, a senior official at the zoo said on Monday.

Of the 14 lions in the Zoo, 3 lions are responding to treatment very slowly.

Advertisement

''However, all efforts are being made by the team of zoo veterinarians in coordination with experts of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) to ensure that they recover,'' the park's deputy director said.

The officials briefed the Tamil Nadu forests minister K Ramachandran about the present health status of the lions in detail when he visited the AAZP on Monday and reviewed the measures being taken by zoo authorities to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and also the health status of the lions infected with SARS CoV2.

The minister visited the lion safari area where 7 lions were infected by SARS CoV2 virus recently, and discussed their health status with the veterinary doctors treating the animals.

He expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the zoo management in restricting further spread of the virus and directed the officials and veterinary doctors to take all steps possible to improve the health of the infected lions.

AAZP director Debasis Jana briefed the minister about the various measures being taken to reduce COVID-19 on the zoo premises, including thermal scanning, social distancing, UV irradiation of feed, complete vaccination of zoo staff, sanitisation of animal enclosures and mandatory PPE for staff working close to animal enclosures, the deputy director said in a statement.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Head of the Department S Yuvaraj, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden Syed Muzammil Abbas and Deputy Director Naga Sathish Gidijala, were among those present during the discussion.

Later, the minister visited the Chimpanzee enclosure and enquired about the health of the newly born chimpanzee baby.PTI JSP BN BALA BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)