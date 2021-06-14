UP Cabinet approves proposal for expansion of Ayodhya bus stand at Rs 400 cr

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Monday cleared a proposal for the capacity expansion of a bus station in Ayodhya at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for the construction of a four-lane flyover on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur road.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the UP Government said the proposal for the capacity expansion of the bus station located near 'Saanskritik Manch' in Ayodhya and other construction works were approved during the in-person meeting.

However, UP Cabinet minister Sidhartha Nath Singh had told reporters in the evening that a proposal to ''build'' a bus station of international standards has been approved.

''A grand temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya and hence devotees from far-off places will come to visit. Keeping this in mind, a proposal to build a bus station of international standards has been approved,'' he had said.

The statement said it would be just an ''expansion'' of the existing bus stand. After the expansion, operation of buses for devotees and tourists will be strengthened and it will raise the income of the UP Transport Corporation, it said.

There will be better travelling facilities for Ayodhya with Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Shravasti.

The decisions were taken at an in-person cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''For the construction of the bus station, nine acres of land of the culture department will be given to the transport department. The bus station, which will be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore, will have all essential facilities for the devotees,'' Sidhartha Nath Singh had said.

Buses will be run between Ayodhya and all major cities of the state from this station. Singh said the Cabinet also approved a proposal to build a four-lane flyover on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur road. The 1.5-km-long flyover will be built at a cost of over Rs 20 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of a bus station at Anoopshahr in Bulandshahr and a four-lane flyover at GT Road in Allahabad.

The ministers who are in-charge of different districts of the state will be undertaking '''pravaas''' (stay) at the block level in June and July.

During their stays, they will inspect community health centres and primary health centres. They will also seek feedback from the people on the various developmental schemes, Singh said.

The ministers will take part in Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in their areas, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)