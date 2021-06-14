Left Menu

Plan to have medical equipment hub in AURIC: Maha official

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-06-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Bidkin node of Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) will be projected as a medical equipment manufacturing hub, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P Ambalagan said on Monday.

Aurangabad Industrial City is being developed on 852 hectares in Shendra and 3,200 hectares n Bidkin.

Speaking on a proposed medical and diagnostic equipment park, the MIDC CEO told PTI firms would get incentives in power tariffs, and the plan was to reserve as much as 200 hectares for it.

''A proposal for this hub has been sent to the Union government a few days back and a reply is awaited,'' Anbalagan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

