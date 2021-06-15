Left Menu

Odisha experiences moderate rainfall, more showers likely

Updated: 15-06-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 00:22 IST
Several parts of Odisha received moderate rainfall on Monday, with the weather department predicting more showers in some districts.

Puri received 52.8 mm rainfall and Cuttack district 44.2 mm till 8.30 am on Monday.

Jharsuguda and Koraput received 38.1 mm and 39 mm rainfall respectively.

Bhubaneswar recorded 11.4 mm rain.

The Met centre has forecast light to moderate rain across the state.

There is a likelihood of heavy rainfall in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul and Deogarh districts.

The Met department has predicted generally cloudy sky in Bhubaneswar with one or two spells of rain or thundershower.

Malkangiri registered maximum temperate in the state at 36 degrees Celsius.

