Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

PTI | Miami | Updated: 15-06-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 08:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The second named storm of this year's hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph). The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the US Northeast coast.

Some additional strengthening is possible on Tuesday, however the system is expected to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

