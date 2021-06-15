Motherson, Aster DM Healthcare come together for testing, validation of new diagnostic devices

Motherson Medical, a part of auto component major Motherson Group, on Tuesday said it has joined hands with the research arm of Aster DM Healthcare to test and validate diagnostic devices and solutions.

The company and MIMS Research Foundation Trust have come together to impact lives globally by delivering innovative and technology-driven diagnostic solutions, Motherson Medical said in a statement.

The partnership will involve testing and validation of new diagnostic devices designed by Motherson, it added.

''We are driven to positively impact lives globally by providing easy access to simple-to-use clinically accepted diagnostic tools and solutions to everyone everywhere. With this partnership, Motherson Medical and Aster DM Healthcare will work closely together to test and validate our new diagnostic tools and solutions from a clinical perspective,'' Motherson Group Head – Health and Medical division Varun Sood said.

Aster DM Healthcare Group Chief Officer for Innovation and Research Satish Rath said that access to reliable diagnostic tests remains one of the biggest bottlenecks faced by millions of people around the world.

''Even where patients have access to testing laboratories, accurate and timely diagnosis at affordable cost is a persistent challenge. Aster DM Healthcare, together with Motherson Medical is committed to providing reliable and technologically advanced solutions to the patients in the field of medical diagnostic,'' he added.

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers operating in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region and an emerging healthcare player in India.

