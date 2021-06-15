Left Menu

Motherson, Aster DM Healthcare come together for testing, validation of new diagnostic devices

With this partnership, Motherson Medical and Aster DM Healthcare will work closely together to test and validate our new diagnostic tools and solutions from a clinical perspective, Motherson Group Head Health and Medical division Varun Sood said.Aster DM Healthcare Group Chief Officer for Innovation and Research Satish Rath said that access to reliable diagnostic tests remains one of the biggest bottlenecks faced by millions of people around the world.Even where patients have access to testing laboratories, accurate and timely diagnosis at affordable cost is a persistent challenge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 13:42 IST
Motherson, Aster DM Healthcare come together for testing, validation of new diagnostic devices
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Motherson Medical, a part of auto component major Motherson Group, on Tuesday said it has joined hands with the research arm of Aster DM Healthcare to test and validate diagnostic devices and solutions.

The company and MIMS Research Foundation Trust have come together to impact lives globally by delivering innovative and technology-driven diagnostic solutions, Motherson Medical said in a statement.

The partnership will involve testing and validation of new diagnostic devices designed by Motherson, it added.

''We are driven to positively impact lives globally by providing easy access to simple-to-use clinically accepted diagnostic tools and solutions to everyone everywhere. With this partnership, Motherson Medical and Aster DM Healthcare will work closely together to test and validate our new diagnostic tools and solutions from a clinical perspective,'' Motherson Group Head – Health and Medical division Varun Sood said.

Aster DM Healthcare Group Chief Officer for Innovation and Research Satish Rath said that access to reliable diagnostic tests remains one of the biggest bottlenecks faced by millions of people around the world.

''Even where patients have access to testing laboratories, accurate and timely diagnosis at affordable cost is a persistent challenge. Aster DM Healthcare, together with Motherson Medical is committed to providing reliable and technologically advanced solutions to the patients in the field of medical diagnostic,'' he added.

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers operating in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region and an emerging healthcare player in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021