Rustomjee BELLA - The Good Life Comes to Bhandup

MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- • Branded development in North Central Mumbai • Thoughtfully planned vaastu compliant 1 & 2 BHK apartments (starting @ Rs 90 lakhs) • Mixed use development featuring residential, commercial & retail units • Safety and Security features • Lifestyle Podium level & rooftop amenities • Excellent connectivity • Eco-friendly features Most developers provide for the needs of the present, it is only the thoughtful few who plan projects that can be 'future ready.' BELLA is one such project that exudes muted luxury and offers elegant construction and attention to detail in the very heart of North Central Mumbai. Located just off the LBS Marg in Bhandup, the project has been conceived as a gated community of 4 midrise buildings planned around a landscaped courtyard. The vaastu compliant homes are in variants of 1 and 2 BHK which will carry a starting price of Rs 90 lakhs. The peaceful location, clear breath-taking views from higher floors and the podium and rooftop level amenities all add to an elevated lifestyle experience. Residents also have ease of flexibility in adjusting the internal layout of the apartments as the internal walls have been crafted from AAC blocks. It has been conceived as a mixed use development featuring residential, commercial and retail making it a self-sufficient gated community. Moreover, there is added advantage of superlative connectivity as the project is well connected to LBS Marg, GMLR and Eastern Express Highway. It is barely 2 minutes away from the nearest upcoming metro station and in close proximity to Bhandup and Nahur Railway Station.

Keeping safety and security of residents as the paramount concern, the project has been designed to be earthquake resistant as per Zone 3 norms. Critical life safety systems like Fire fighting and detection and Elevator mobility have been designed with special care. There is state of the art two-stage access control system with VDP for enhanced security and safety. A mechanised parking system has been installed for safe and secure parking of cars. The paints used are low VOC which reduce indoor air pollution. Moreover, the external paints are acrylic and water resistant with low DPUR (dustpick upresistance) Being eco-conscious is the need of the hour and BELLA aims to achieve a minimum IGBC Silver certified green rating with its emphasis on sustainable development and especially Green development. Thus, there are water saving Low-flow plumbing and sanitary fixtures. The podium courtyard landscape is replete with tropical lush leafy vegetation that create interesting spaces which are a vital for outdoor community interaction. It further serves as a heat sink keeping the interior climate cooler and regulating the overall outdoor air quality. Moreover, all MEPF works have been meticulously designed to cater to the modern requirements of an ever-changing technology influenced world. The Aluminium Formwork for monolithic concrete construction has been specifically used to ensure a tough and durable skin for the building façade that is water resistant and provides a strong barrier for sound and heat ingress. Speaking about the uniqueness of the project, Mr Percy S.Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group said, ''Rustomjee has always believed in forming a community within its neighbourhood which is safe and secure. We have reshaped lives of our residents by giving them a home with better live-in space to the highest comforts and letting them socialize with the outside world of their own in a better way. Our aim is to bring people - Kids, young, and the forever young , all together through the spaces that we design & develop and build a community to live in. Now the time has come to experience the warmth of being a part of Rustomjee family through our newly launched project BELLA, in Bhandup which has it all.'' About Rustomjee Group: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annexe, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time. To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com.

About TREC - Partners & Consultants TREC - The real estate company led by Ramesh Jogani has over 35 marquee projects gracing the skyline and a network of happy families. With a legacy of over 30 years they embody honesty, integrity, transparency and set benchmarks with every development. In every creation their strong aesthetic sense, excellent design capabilities, technical expertise and rich domain knowledge help provide a unique living experience. To name a few, the development Aangan in the heart of Matunga (W) is designed to empower women, Garden 6 in Dadar Parsi Colony boasts of super-premium homes with the first of its kind exclusive vertical garden and Casa Terraza in Vasai offers terraced art deco homes. Their focus on quality, timely delivery and excellent customer service has been integral to their success.

