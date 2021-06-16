EDMC extends last date for getting exemption on renewal of licences

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for availing exemption on interest and penalty for renewal of various licenses to August 31, the area's mayor said on Tuesday.

The EDMC in a statement said that Mayor of East Delhi Nirmal Jain and Chairman of Standing Committee Satyapal Singh have given ''advance approval to two important proposals today''.

Now renewal of all types of licenses such as general license, health license, veterinary license or factory license can be exempted from interest and penalty till August 31, it said.

Apart from this, Mayor Jain also said that a new system has been created for online payment of property tax, which is being implemented by NIC, and it has ''some flaws''.

Therefore, in order to facilitate taxpayers, the date has been extended till August 31 for 15 per cent rebate in property tax under Section 177 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

