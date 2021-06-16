Left Menu

Equitas Small Finance Bank's Video Features a Pavement Dweller's Inspiring Journey to Self-Reliance

The video of her story, Identity www.youtube.comwatchv8-bp73VseoY, the first of a web series called Circle of Life, just launched by Equitas Small Finance Bank, strikes a chord with the viewers as a message of hope, positivity, and transformation. Its all made possible by an 18-month intervention project of the bank Birds Nest - Pavement Dweller Rehabilitation program.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:08 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank's Video Features a Pavement Dweller's Inspiring Journey to Self-Reliance
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ms. Shanthi, 38, was among the thousands of 'faceless' pavement dwellers of Chennai, till about a couple of years ago. Today, Mrs. Shanthi is an inspiration to many from her humble beginnings as a pavement dweller, often begging for food, she has come a long way towards being a strong and resilient woman. She has a place to call her home and, to her immense relief, to provide a secure shelter for her teenage daughter. She has her own job as a contract worker for Indian Railways and feels that she is very close to realizing her dream of getting her daughter married to a suitable groom. The video of her story, Identity (www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-bp73VseoY), the first of a web series called Circle of Life, just launched by Equitas Small Finance Bank, strikes a chord with the viewers as a message of hope, positivity, and transformation. It's all made possible by an 18-month intervention project of the bank: Bird's Nest - Pavement Dweller Rehabilitation program. Equitas invests 5% of its net profit back in the community through its sustainable social initiatives. The Bird's Nest project has so far rehabilitated over 2000 pavement dwellers in Chennai since 2007 when the bank commenced its operations as microfinance. The Bird's Nest programme provided housing, food security, healthcare, livelihood skill development, and supplemental education over an 18-month period – ultimately placing the beneficiaries on the path to self-sufficiency by getting them a job or setting up a sustainable livelihood opportunity. Shanthi calls the bank her "mother's home". The bank calls it 'giving back' to the society that makes banking possible. By choosing to bank with Equitas, you not only earn higher interest but also help make a difference in the lives of people. The 'Circle of Life' series is set to feature such stories of transformation to drive home the point that money can be used as a force for good. The web series is available on the social media platforms of Equitas Small Finance Bank to spread hope in times of uncertainty. Image: Equitas Small Finance Bank's Video Features a Pavement Dweller's Inspiring Journey to Self-Reliance Video: Circle of Life - A Pavement Dweller's Journey for Identity | Beyond Banking | Equitas Bank

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021