Left Menu

Rains resume in Mumbai after three-day gap

After a break of three days, rains started lashing Mumbai city and its suburbs since early morning on Wednesday, although no major water-logging was reported anywhere so far, civic officials said.The India Meteorological Department IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and the suburban areas with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.The suburban train services as well as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST buses are running smoothly till now, the officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:57 IST
Rains resume in Mumbai after three-day gap
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a break of three days, rains started lashing Mumbai city and its suburbs since early morning on Wednesday, although no major water-logging was reported anywhere so far, civic officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and the suburban areas with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The suburban train services as well as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are running smoothly till now, the officials said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the island city of Mumbai, its western suburbs and eastern suburbs received 28.55 mm, 19 mm and 17.52 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.

''There was no report of major water-logging in any low-lying areas even as the city and suburbs have been receiving incessant rain since early morning,'' an official said.

Civic officials said a high tide of 4.05 metres is expected at 4.13 pm and low tide of 1.95 metres at 10.23 pm.

Heavy rains had lashed Mumbai and its suburbs last week as the monsoon set in over the city, inundating several low-lying areas and disrupting train and bus services. However, no significant rainfall was recorded since Sunday, barring some light rain at isolated places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021