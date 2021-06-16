Soccer-Pogba removes Heineken bottle at Euro news conference
France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference on Tuesday, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up.
- Country:
- Peru
France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference on Tuesday, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up. Pogba, a practising Muslim, removed the bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after he was named 'Man of the Match' in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.
Reuters has request comment from Heineken, who are one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020. On Monday, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola at a news conference and held up a bottle of water shouting "Agua" in Portuguese.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CAA:IUML in SC against Centre's notification seeking applications from non-Muslim refugees
Rohingya Muslim refugees 'injured in protests' on isolated island during UNHCR visit
China, Pak, Afghan FMs call for 'moderate Muslim policy' in Afghanistan after US troops withdrawal
Killing of Canadian Muslim family with truck was hate crime, police say
U.S. Supreme Court takes up FBI bid to block Muslim civil rights suit