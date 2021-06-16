Left Menu

Conditions still not favourable for monsoon to cover parts of North India: IMD

Monsoon has reached Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh. After making a late onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal onset date, the Southwest Monsoon made a rapid progress covering large parts of area than its normal arrival date there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:53 IST
Conditions still not favourable for monsoon to cover parts of North India: IMD
  • Country:
  • India

Atmospheric conditions are still not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It said a cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and there is also a western disturbance.

These conditions are not favourable for the advance of monsoon, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said.

''Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi,'' the IMD said.

However, there could be a slow progress of monsoon into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days in association with the existing cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh, the IMD added. Monsoon has reached Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar, it added. After making a late onset over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal onset date, the Southwest Monsoon made a rapid progress covering large parts of area than its normal arrival date there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021