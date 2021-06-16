NHAI makes video recordings through drones mandatory for all stages of NH projs

Initiating measures to enhance transparency, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has made mandatory the use of drones for monthly video recording of national highway projects during all stages of development, construction, operation and maintenance.

NHAI in a statement said that contractors and Concessionaires shall carry out the drone video recording in presence of Team Leader of the Supervision Consultant and upload comparative project videos of the current and last month on NHAI's portal 'Data Lake.' Supervision consultants shall analyse these videos and will provide their comments on the digital monthly progress reports covering various aspects of the project development, it added.

Advertisement

According to NHAI, project directors of NHAI shall undertake monthly drone surveys from the date of signing of contract agreement till the start of construction of the project at site and at completion of the project.

NHAI will also undertake monthly drone survey in all developed projects where NHAI is responsible for operation and maintenance, it said adding, ''since these videos will be permanently stored on the 'Data Lake', they can also be used as evidence during the dispute resolution process before arbitral tribunals and courts.'' Deployment of Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) has also been made mandatory to carry out road condition surveys on the national highways to enhance quality.

NHAI is committed to adhere to the highest quality standards during construction of projects, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)