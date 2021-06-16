Left Menu

Community radio set to operate from early 2022 in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:54 IST
A community radio is all set to operate in the Union Territory of Ladakh from early 2022, officials said on Wednesday.

Umang Narula, Advisor to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, chaired a meeting to review the implementation strategy for setting up the community radio network in the UT.

To cater maximum area of Ladakh, a network of transmission sites will be activated for radio setup, the officials said.

The community radio network will transmit to the whole of Ladakh and will be utilized largely in the field of education and disaster management, they said.

There will be one central studio and 48 transmission locations with priority to transmit signal to the unconnected areas of Ladakh, they said.

The Education Department will be the licensee and will have various licensee schools across Ladakh from where transmissions will happen, they said, adding the project is being implemented by the Information Technology Department, Ladakh.

The advisor directed the IT Department to also have a robust maintenance contract in place for ensuring regular maintenance and upkeep of the network for the coming five years.

