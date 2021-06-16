Left Menu

Delhi receives light rains; will have to wait more for monsoonal showers

It will cover west Uttar Pradesh in the next 5-6 days before reaching the city, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMDs regional forecasting centre said.The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15 12 days early.Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Parts of Delhi received light rains on Wednesday but the capital will have to wait more for monsoonal showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Pitampura recorded 24.5 mm rainfall, while Najafgarh and Pusa gauged 0.5 mm precipitation. A westerly trough has impeded the rapid progress of the monsoon in northwest India, according to IMD officials.

''Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi,'' the IMD said.

However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days, it said.

“It is difficult to predict when the monsoon will arrive in Delhi. It will cover west Uttar Pradesh in the next 5-6 days before reaching the city,'' Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15; 12 days early.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

