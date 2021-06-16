Left Menu

Gandak basin in Bihar faces flood-like situation

This is unprecedented for this part of the year, state water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said.We fear heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal more than downpour in the state. The reason being heavy rainfall there causes discharge of massive quantity of water from the barrage.Till 2 P.M. today, more than four lakh cusecs were discharged.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Many districts of Bihar on Wednesday faced a flood-like situation on account of sudden rise in water levels of river Gandak that followed ''unprecedented'' rainfall in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal, though it led to no casualty or displacement of people on a big scale.

West Champaran district, situated at the state's north- western tip, was the worst hit.

The Collectorate building in Bettiah town and a camp of Sashastra Seema Bal elsewhere in the district were inundated.

Video of the driver of a Bolero car jumping off to save his life when the vehicle got stuck in a gushing stream went viral on the social media.

''Many parts of north Bihar and, more importantly, catchment areas of Nepal have received up to 250 mm of rainfall in the last 48 hours. This is unprecedented for this part of the year'', state water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said.

''We fear heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal more than downpour in the state. The reason being heavy rainfall there causes discharge of massive quantity of water from the barrage.

''Till 2 P.M. today, more than four lakh cusecs were discharged. We take relief in weather reports that rainfall in Nepal is showing a receding trend'', the minister said.

He, however, asserted that preparedness had been reviewed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself and ''all our embankments are secure''.

According to reports received from districts, the Gandak flew perilously close to danger mark in East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran and Muzaffarpur.

Moreover, the weather department forecast that most parts of the state would receive medium to heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

It also sounded an alert over the ''vulnerability to lightning strikes'' at ponds, orchards and water-logged areas, all of which the north Bihar districts have in plenty.

