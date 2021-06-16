Left Menu

Telangana Minister inaugurates 268 houses for the poor

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated 268 double-bedroom houses in Yellareddypet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Speaking after handing over the house ownership documents to the poor, he said that out of the 268 houses, 168 were given to the eligible people in Racharla Gollapalli-Boppapur villages.

''The Chief Minister was committed to build double-bedroom houses to all the eligible poor,'' the Minister said.

Lakhs of double-bedroom houses are under construction in Telangana, which would be completed soon, he said.

Minister Prashanth Reddy was present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

