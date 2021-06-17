Eijin Nimura and Dr. Milton Masciadri celebrate World Oceans Day

On the occasion of World Oceans Day 2021, violinist and UNESCO Artist for Peace Eijin Nimura delivered a message for the conservation of the oceans. To celebrate this day, Eijin Nimura invited bassist and UNESCO Artist for Peace Dr Milton Masciadri to play a piece together, remotely, between Atlanta to Tokyo.

In his message, Eijin Nimura declared: "World Ocean Day, on June 8, is a day for many people around the world to unite to create a sustainable ocean by considering how the oceans, which are irreplaceable for all life are affected by our human actions and encouraging citizen's action to protect the oceans.

The ocean is an integral system that sustains all life on earth. More than 50 % of the oxygen on earth is produced by plankton and other marine organisms over a long period of time and the ocean absorbs 30% of the carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere by human activities and also regulates the temperature by absorbing large amounts of heat. Not just those.

From a drop of water we drink to the food we eat, everyone in the world is inextricably linked to the ocean. However, the oceans are currently facing a serious crisis. Sea levels are rising due to climate change and the oceans are absorbing the excess carbon dioxide we release into the atmosphere, causing acidification and declining oxygen levels that are destroying the marine ecosystem. And the ocean pollution caused by plastic waste is heartbreaking to see marine creature being tormented by waste"