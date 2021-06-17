Left Menu

India 'priest' of world peace, but well equipped to respond to aggression: Rajnath

PTI | Kimin | Updated: 17-06-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 14:59 IST
India 'priest' of world peace, but well equipped to respond to aggression: Rajnath
Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India is the ''priest'' of world peace, but asserted it has the wherewithal to give a befitting reply to acts of aggression.

Dedicating 12 strategic roads here to the nation, he said any serious disturbance in peace and tranquility in the border areas is bound to have adverse implications.

The strategic roads would not only give a boost to connectivity, but facilitate faster movement of troops along the international border as well, Singh said.

''The capability of the Border Roads Organisation in construction of world-class roads despite challenges in tough and hilly terrain depicts the mantra of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat','' the defence minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021