India 'priest' of world peace, but well equipped to respond to aggression: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India is the ''priest'' of world peace, but asserted it has the wherewithal to give a befitting reply to acts of aggression.

Dedicating 12 strategic roads here to the nation, he said any serious disturbance in peace and tranquility in the border areas is bound to have adverse implications.

The strategic roads would not only give a boost to connectivity, but facilitate faster movement of troops along the international border as well, Singh said.

''The capability of the Border Roads Organisation in construction of world-class roads despite challenges in tough and hilly terrain depicts the mantra of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat','' the defence minister said.

