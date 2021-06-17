Left Menu

Timely intervention can help lift stay orders on development works: Gadkari

Speaking at the inauguration programme of Butibori flyover in Maharashtras Nagpur, Gadkari said the work on the flyover had been stalled for some time, as the Bombay High Court had ordered a stay on the construction, and the delay resulted in several accidents at the spot.The senior BJP leader said he had asked the concerned BJP MLA to intervene in the matter and bring the issue to the notice of the court, following which the stay was lifted.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:23 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday expressed disappointment over delays in development works due to stay orders issued by courts and said timely interventions can help bring such matters to the notice of courts. Speaking at the inauguration programme of Butibori flyover in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadkari said the work on the flyover had been stalled for some time, as the Bombay High Court had ordered a stay on the construction, and the delay resulted in several accidents at the spot.

The senior BJP leader said he had asked the concerned BJP MLA to intervene in the matter and bring the issue to the notice of the court, following which the stay was lifted. "I feel sad that very often work at accident-prone spots gets stalled due to stay orders from courts. If such things are brought to the notice of courts, then definitely such stay orders will get lifted. Many a times, work gets delayed, people have to face troubles and innocent people lose their lives because of such stay orders," he said. Gadkari praised MLA Sameer Meghe, who intervened in the matter in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, and the stay order was vacated, paving way for the flyover to be completed.

The Union minister also spoke about other development projects in Butibori, including the six-lane Nagpur-Butibori road and a metro train from Nagpur to Butibori. The senior BJP leader also informed that he would be adopting the Butibori municipal council.

