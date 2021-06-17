Left Menu

Unauthorised construction demolished in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:28 IST
Unauthorised construction demolished in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction building was demolished by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here on Thursday, an official of the civic body said.

The enforcement wing of the JMC demolished the unauthorised structure at Sainik Colony that was raised illegally in violation of the provisions of the Jammu Master Plan, the official said.

He said the action was taken under the provisions of section 8(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Control of Building Operations Act, 1988.

The JMC has demolished or sealed a number of unauthorised buildings in the recent past to desist violators from raising such structures without permission or in violation of the approved building plans, the official said.

JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa appealed to the public to refrain from raising illegal structures and get building plans approved for commercial and residential purposes.

''People are appealed to raise buildings according to the approved building plan, failing which action as warranted under the relevant sections of law will be taken against the violators, including sealing and demolition of the illegal structures,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021