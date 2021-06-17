Unauthorised construction demolished in Jammu

An under-construction building was demolished by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here on Thursday, an official of the civic body said.

The enforcement wing of the JMC demolished the unauthorised structure at Sainik Colony that was raised illegally in violation of the provisions of the Jammu Master Plan, the official said.

He said the action was taken under the provisions of section 8(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Control of Building Operations Act, 1988.

The JMC has demolished or sealed a number of unauthorised buildings in the recent past to desist violators from raising such structures without permission or in violation of the approved building plans, the official said.

JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa appealed to the public to refrain from raising illegal structures and get building plans approved for commercial and residential purposes.

''People are appealed to raise buildings according to the approved building plan, failing which action as warranted under the relevant sections of law will be taken against the violators, including sealing and demolition of the illegal structures,'' she said.

