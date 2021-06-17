Left Menu

Maharashtra's Raigad district records 66 mm rainfall in 24 hours

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:12 IST
Maharashtra's Raigad district records 66 mm rainfall in 24 hours
Maharashtra's Raigad experienced heavy to moderate showers in different parts in the last 24 hours and the coastal district has already received 17.23 per cent of its yearly rainfall quota, the local administration said on Thursday.

In the 24 hours ended 8.30 am, Raigad district has recorded 66.03 mm rainfall, said a release from the collector's office here.

Alibag received the highest rainfall among talukas at 104 mm, while the lowest was in Khalapur at 14 mm, the release said.

The coastal district has been receiving bountiful showers since the arrival of the south-west monsoon.

Rainfall recorded on an average in Raigad district till now in June was 208 mm more than last year's figure during the same period, said the release.

The district has already received 17.23 per cent of it yearly (monsoon) rainfall quota, it added.

Among other talukas, Mangaon received 101 mm, Shrivardhan 100 mm, Murud 99 mm, Tala 84 mm, Mhasala 81 mm and Uran 78 mm, the release said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

