Bhujbal-led outfit, others stage rasta-roko over OBC political quota issue

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:07 IST
  • India

Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, an organization led by Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and other outfits on Thursday staged `Rasta Roko' (road blockade) agitation in the Nashik district against the cancellation of OBC quota in local body elections in the state.

The Supreme Court recently rejected the Maharashtra government's revision plea seeking restoration of OBC reservation in panchayat and other local body polls.

Samata Parishad district president Dilip Khaire and others staged protest at Dwarka Chowk here. They also demanded holding of OBC census which is expected to help the legal battle.

The issue is completely in the hands of the Union government and it should do justice to OBC communities, Khaire said.

Protests were also held at Ghoti on Mumbai-Agra national highway, Manmad on Manmad-Indore highway and some other places in the district, disrupting traffic.

