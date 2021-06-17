Sri Lanka: Fire-ravaged ship sinks, wreck removal hit by rough sea

Sri Lanka said on Thursday that a container ship carrying chemicals sank off the country's coast and its attempts to remove the wreck of the vessel is facing a stumbling block by the prevailing rough seas.

''At the moment, the entire ship is sunk and the next stage is that we have to remove the wreck,'' Darshani Lahandapura, the chairperson of the Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA), told reporters here.

''The sea is very violent. In the rough season, we can’t do anything''. She said the ship's owners have appointed an internationally reputed caretaker company to oversee the wreck until the end of the current monsoon period.

She said if there was any oil spill and the resultant pollution, the entire area will be looked after by the caretaker company until the owner appoints a wreck removal company.

In a statement, the ship's owners confirmed that the wreck of the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl is now ''wholly sitting on the seabed at a depth of 21 meters.'' ''Caretakers salvors are on the site on a 24-hour watch to deal with any possible debris and report any form of a spill,'' the statement said.

The cargo carrier with 1,486 containers of chemicals and hazardous cargo went up in flames on May 21. The Sri Lankan Navy, Airforce and the Indian Coast Guards jointly doused the fire in an operation which took days.

India on May 25 dispatched Indian Coast Guard vessels and an aircraft to help the Sri Lankan Navy extinguish the fire. On the environmental damage, the top environmental protection official Siripala Amarasinghe said some 42 containers of waste material, mostly plastic nurdles which had scattered along the shoreline have been collected.

Answering a question on the deaths of dozens of turtles noted since the ship's disaster, authorities said the cause of their death would be made known once the investigations are over. Top environment ministry bureaucrat Anil Jasinghe said that provisionally it can be said that the turtles have died due to extreme heat and due to the presence of toxic chemicals in the ship's surroundings.

