Left Menu

Merchant vessel's fuel tank develops crack, 10 KL oil spilled in Bay of Bengal: ICG

The ICGs pollution response team at Chennai has been alerted and kept standby. In addition, the ICGs ships and aircraft deployed at sea are also put on alert in pollution response configuration, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:50 IST
Merchant vessel's fuel tank develops crack, 10 KL oil spilled in Bay of Bengal: ICG
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A merchant vessel's fuel tank developed a crack leading to 10 kilolitres of oil being spilled in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

It said the vessel, named Devon, was sailing under the flag of Portugal and was en-route from Colombo in Sri Lanka to Haldia in West Bengal when the fuel leak happened.

The vessel developed an underwater crack in the left side fuel tank containing about 120 kilolitres (KL) of very low sulphur fuel oil, the ICG said in a statement.

''The crack resulted in spillage of about 10 KL of oil into sea before preventive action was taken and remaining oil in tank was transferred to another tank by ship's crew,'' it said.

The vessel was continuing its voyage to Haldia and is likely to reach there by Friday evening, the statement said.

''The ICG is in continuous contact with Devon and master has reported that the vessel is stable. The ICG's pollution response team at Chennai has been alerted and kept standby. In addition, the ICG's ships and aircraft deployed at sea are also put on alert in pollution response configuration,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021