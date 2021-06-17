Boy trampled to death by elephant in Bihar

An 11-year-old boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bihar's Araria district on Thursday, a senior official said.

The incident took place in Manikpur village in Narpatganj block where the pachyderm ran amok, destroying orchards and crops in the fields.

Principal Secretary, Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, Dipak Kumar Singh said the deceased, son of a local resident, appeared to have come in the way of the raging elephant.

The boy died on the spot, he said.

A team of forest personnel, accompanied by a police party, attempted to catch the elephant but it ran away.

Efforts were on to catch the elephant, Singh added.

