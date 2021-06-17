Left Menu

Two injured in wall collapse in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:08 IST
Two persons, including a woman, were injured after a wall and a slab of an old residential structure collapsed in Pune city on Thursday evening, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place in the Khadakmal Ali area at around 6 pm when the slab and the wall of the old 'wada' (a cluster of houses) collapsed, Pune civic body's fire brigade officer Pramod Sonawane said.

''As soon as we got a call, a team of fire brigade officials reached the spot. Two residents of the home sustained minor injuries in the incident,'' Sonawane said.

The duo managed to come out of the debris before the officers reached the spot, he said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

