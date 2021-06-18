Left Menu

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

PTI | Miami | Updated: 18-06-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 02:34 IST
Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
tropical storm warning was issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday, forecasters said.

As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 765 kilometers south of the Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

