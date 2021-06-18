Yellen tells Mexican counterpart G20 countries should back global minimum tax
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 07:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Mexican finance minister Arturo Herrera in Washington on Thursday, stressing the importance of securing support from the Group of 20 major economies for a proposed global minimum tax, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
Yellen also affirmed the Treasury's commitment to deepen cooperation with Mexico on illicit finance and to work together to address root causes of migration from northern Central America, it said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eye Washington talks after big rally in infrastructure shares
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eye Washington talks after big rally in infrastructure shares
Washington's 'joints for jabs' vaccine programme falling flat
Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite -Washington Post
Washington State University and ITC Infotech collaborate to enable transformative industry-ready capabilities