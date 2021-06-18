Left Menu

Yellen tells Mexican counterpart G20 countries should back global minimum tax

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 07:38 IST
Yellen tells Mexican counterpart G20 countries should back global minimum tax
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Mexican finance minister Arturo Herrera in Washington on Thursday, stressing the importance of securing support from the Group of 20 major economies for a proposed global minimum tax, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen also affirmed the Treasury's commitment to deepen cooperation with Mexico on illicit finance and to work together to address root causes of migration from northern Central America, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021