Yellen tells Mexican counterpart G20 countries should back global minimum tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Mexican finance minister Arturo Herrera in Washington on Thursday, stressing the importance of securing support from the Group of 20 major economies for a proposed global minimum tax, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen also affirmed the Treasury's commitment to deepen cooperation with Mexico on illicit finance and to work together to address root causes of migration from northern Central America, it said.

