Left Menu

Part of vacant building collapses in Maha’s Thane, nobody hurt; 6 adjoining structures vacated

Some part of a vacant 30-year-old building in Wagle Estate area of Maharashtras Thane city caved in early on Friday, although nobody was injured in the incident as it had already been sealed by the authorities, civic officials said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-06-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 09:12 IST
Part of vacant building collapses in Maha’s Thane, nobody hurt; 6 adjoining structures vacated
  • Country:
  • India

Some part of a vacant 30-year-old building in Wagle Estate area of Maharashtra’s Thane city caved in early on Friday, although nobody was injured in the incident as it had already been sealed by the authorities, civic officials said. However, as a precautionary measure, residents of six neighbouring buildings were evacuated and shifted to a school, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane civic body, Santosh Kadam said. “The incident occurred around 5.30 am today. Some portion of the first floor in the ground-plus-four storied Shiv Bhuvan building in D'souza Wadi collapsed. Since it was already tagged as a dangerous structure, it had been sealed and nobody resided in it,” he said.

“But civic authorities vacated six adjoining buildings and their residents were shifted to a local school,” Kadam said, adding that the fire brigade and the RDMC personnel are engaged in the task of clearing the debris. Another official said that the 24 flats in the building had been vacated last year as its condition had turned precarious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021