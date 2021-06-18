3 overnight quakes hit Northeast

Three earthquakes, including one having over 4 magnitudes, hit the Northeastern region in the early hours of Friday.

Assam was jolted by a 4.1 magnitude quake at 2.04 am, according to a National Centre for Seismology (NCS) report.

Advertisement

The epicenter was Sonitpur district and the depth was 22 km.

A quake of 3 magnitudes hit Manipur at 1.06 am. The epicenter was Chandel district, at a depth of 10 km.

The third quake of 2.6 magnitudes was recorded in the West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya at 4.20 am, at a depth of 10 km, as per the NCS report.

There was no report of any loss of life or property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)