3 overnight quakes hit Northeast

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-06-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 11:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three earthquakes, including one having over 4 magnitudes, hit the Northeastern region in the early hours of Friday.

Assam was jolted by a 4.1 magnitude quake at 2.04 am, according to a National Centre for Seismology (NCS) report.

The epicenter was Sonitpur district and the depth was 22 km.

A quake of 3 magnitudes hit Manipur at 1.06 am. The epicenter was Chandel district, at a depth of 10 km.

The third quake of 2.6 magnitudes was recorded in the West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya at 4.20 am, at a depth of 10 km, as per the NCS report.

There was no report of any loss of life or property.

